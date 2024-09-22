“Shocking today, absolutely abysmal” – Ex-defender labels West Ham’s start under Lopetegui a ‘disgrace’

Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jason Cundy has blasted the start West Ham United have made to life under Julen Lopetegui, in particular labelling their latest performance against Chelsea a ‘disgrace’.

Lopetegui replaced David Moyes over the summer despite the Scotsman delivering the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League title; the club’s first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham wanted to usher in a new era at the London Stadium of attacking football and big names, backing Lopetegui with some lavish summer spending.

But so far, things have not gone to plan. After taking just four points from their opening four Premier League games under Lopetegui, the Hammers fell to a crushing 3-0 defeat at home to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, including going 2-0 down inside 18 minutes to a Nicolas Jackson brace.

West Ham now sit 14th in the Premier League table with just one win from five games so far.

Jason Cundy blasts ‘disgraceful’ West Ham performance

While it would be ludicrously early for Lopetegui to fear for his job, Cundy believes the Spaniard is already under pressure, labelling their performance against Chelsea a ‘disgrace’.

“Number one on the list, the West Ham manager, [they were] shocking today, absolutely abysmal and if he doesn’t sort it out quickly, there will be calls for his head,” the former Chelsea and Tottenham centre-back said while picking his winners and losers from Saturday’s action for talkSPORT.

“West Ham fans wanted David Moyes out, they wanted free-flowing attacking football, but I tell you what they did want as well, they wanted results, and right now, they ain’t getting them.”

Cundy added: “They’re getting none of that, they’re getting no free-flowing attacking football, they’re getting no clean sheets or very few of them, no results.

“Today in the first half, for the first 25-30 minutes, they were a disgrace, not laying a glove on Chelsea.

“They were on the end of a humbling defeat at home to Chelsea, he [Lopetegui] needs to sort that out quickly, because things aren’t going well for West Ham right now.”

Top photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images