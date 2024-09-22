Liverpool remain interested in potential world class transfer

Martin Zubimendi (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Real Sociedad midfield playmaker Martin Zubimendi, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

The Spain international is a world class talent, and Romano says that Reds boss Arne Slot, together with other key figures on the board at Anfield, still really appreciate the player, even if they also recognise that nothing will be happening on that front now.

Zubimendi notably turned Liverpool down in the summer, and, in fairness, it doesn’t seem like it’s worked out too badly for the Merseyside giants, as new manager Slot has managed to get Ryan Gravenberch to step up his game this season.

Zubimendi is still a fine player who’d surely be a tempting option for most top clubs, but for now he can perhaps remain someone that LFC like from a distance and keep an eye on, without there necessarily being a desperate need to make a deal happen.

Zubimendi transfer: Do Liverpool really need another midfielder anyway?

As good as Zubimendi is, it’s worth debating if Liverpool really need him after so much investment in midfield just over a year ago, when four new players came in in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Gravenberch.

That’s a very decent list of options in the middle of the park, with Gravenberch looking particularly impressive this season, while he’s also at an age where he’ll surely keep on improving in years to come.

Zubimendi might even find that it’s not the best move for him as he wouldn’t play that regularly at Anfield, so it will be interesting to see if other clubs become more realistic destinations anyway.

Liverpool also surely have bigger fish to fry as they face the worrying prospect of all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk being out of contract next summer, so some signings in defence and attack might soon look like more pressing issues than another midfielder anyway.