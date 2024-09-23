Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has seemingly taken a bit of a swipe at former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after claiming it is “refreshing” to be working under Arne Slot, who is improving him as a player.

Even if this was intended far more as a compliment for Slot rather than a dig at Klopp, it definitely comes across like Alexander-Arnold feels like working under the new Liverpool manager has been a good change for him, suggesting perhaps that things had gone a little stale and he wasn’t developing enough under Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold is having a terrific season for Liverpool, and although he’s been pretty consistent throughout his entire career, it seems he personally feels that he’s benefiting from the work Slot has done with him.

It seems this has followed talks between the pair, with the England international keen to perhaps improve the defensive side of his game.

Alexander-Arnold praises Slot impact

As quoted by EPSN, Alexander-Arnold said: “I said to him [Slot] that I would like to be the defender that no one wants to come up against in Europe.

“We agreed that he will be harsh on me. If any time an attacker gets by me and gets past me, he will call it out in meetings, and individual meetings, and say this cannot happen. We go through every game together and he highlights where he wants me to improve. Even after the Milan game, we had about 20 clips going through what I could have done better and the good parts as well.

“It is really refreshing to have a manager who will help and guide and teach me how to be better as a player. I am someone who wants to learn, someone who wants to be the best and someone who strives to be the best ever.”

On the bright side, LFC fans will hope this is a big hint from Alexander-Arnold that he sees his future at Anfield under Slot, with the 25-year-old clearly happy with how things are going under the new regime, with just a few months left on his contract.

It will be interesting to see, however, if he clarifies at any point if he felt he wasn’t improving enough as a player with Klopp, who one would have assumed he’d view as a hugely important figure in his career.