Arsenal looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of €45m-rated South American

Argentine attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move to Europe in recent months.

Real Madrid are keen on signing the highly-rated attacking midfielder and they have opened talks with River Plate in order to sign the player. However, they will face competition from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City, as per TBR Football.

Both clubs have concrete interest in the player and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Real Madrid to his signature. The highly rated attacking midfielder has a release cause of €45 million in his contract according to recent reports and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City certainly at the financial resources to afford him.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in South American football and Arsenal director Edu Gaspar is now working to beat Real Madrid to his signature. Mastantuono is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack if he joins the club.

Franco Mastantuono could fancy Real Madrid switch

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to play for them could be quite exciting for the South American. Moving to a Spanish-speaking, country could be an added incentive. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince him to move to the Premier League.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been pushing for the league title in the last two seasons. It is evident that they have a quality squad and an ambitious project. The 17-year-old could be tempted to join them as well.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta has done an impressive job when it comes to grooming young players at Arsenal and he could help the Argentina fulfil his world class potential as well.

