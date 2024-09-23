Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United picked up a 2-0 win away from home against Cardiff City in the Championship last time out.

The Whites could have added to their goal tally but Pascal Struijk failed to find the back of the net from the penalty spot and his effort was saved by Jak Alnwick.

Joel Piroe is the designated penalty taker for Leeds United and he was not on the pitch after being sent off in the 87th minute of the game.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now revealed that Piroe remains the main penalty taker for the side but he would be willing to trust Struijk again if the designated taker is not on the pitch. Farke went on to explain that Struijk is a reliable finisher from the penalty spot and he has scored nine of his last ten spot kicks.

“We won’t decide it after that game, but I would definitely trust (Struijk) to finish the next one, because I think his record in total was nine out of nine, or something like this before. “Right now, it’s nine out of 10. It’s still pretty, pretty good. So whenever you would go back to the penalty spot, you would have definitely my trust. But for example, if a player like Joel Piro is on the pitch, and he’s also our main taker normally, we will see who will be on the pitch for the next penalty.”

Leeds must improve if they want to secure promotion

Leeds will be hoping to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen whether they can return to the top flight next summer. They missed out on promotion narrowly earlier this year.

They will need to raise their performance levels in the coming weeks, after picking up just three wins in six league games.

