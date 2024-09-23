(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Aston Villa take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao cup on Tuesday evening with Unai Emery set to make wholesale changes, and one player could make his first appearance for the club according to reports.

Villa have had a good start to the season and sit third, just one point behind Liverpool with 12 points from their first five games.

Emery’s men also got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a convincing win against Swiss side Young Boys.

Emery to make wholesale changes against Wycombe

The game against Wycombe offers the chance for fringe players to get some much needed minutes to try and impress Emery, but the Spaniard will also be aware that whilst the Carabao Cup may not be the number one priority it represents as good a chance as any to end the club’s long wait for a trophy.

The Express and Star report that goalkeeper Joe Gauci is likely to make his first appearance for the club after joining from Australian side Adelaide United, whilst Jhon Duran, Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen are all set for their first starts of the season.

Speaking ahead of the game Emery confirmed he’s going to make changes and the Carabao Cup is a competition they are going to compete in to win.

“It is clear the priority is the Premier League, 38 matches, through it we have to get our first objective, try and be in the top seven and be consistent in playing in Europe, that is the most difficult way through the Premier League,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“The second most difficult is the Champions League, and then we have to try to find something important in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“The FA Cup is maybe more important than the Carabao Cup, but the Carabao Cup is a trophy, and we are going to compete.

“Of course, I am going to change some players, but I am going to prepare a plan to win and to get a good way in this competition in case we can get through three matches and get an opportunity to fight for a trophy through it.”

After the game against Wycombe, Villa travel to Premier League new boys Ipswich on Sunday looking to keep up their good start to the campaign.