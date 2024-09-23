“In the summer, we will see.” – Fabrizio Romano makes Liverpool transfer claim regarding highly-rated midfielder

Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool were on the verge of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window.

The Reds were prepared to meet his £51.7 million release clause, and personal terms with the player had been agreed, paving the way for a move to the Premier League.

Despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay the release clause, the transfer fell apart at the last moment.

Real Sociedad reportedly informed Zubimendi that he would need to trigger the release clause himself if he wanted to leave. And eventually, the midfielder made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay at his boyhood club, much to the disappointment of Liverpool.

Zubimendi’s regret and future speculation

Recent reports suggest that Zubimendi now regrets his decision to stay at Real Sociedad, sparking speculation of a potential January move to Liverpool.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, dismissing the likelihood of a mid-season transfer.

Romano emphasised that Liverpool’s admiration for Zubimendi remains intact, but there are no current discussions regarding a January deal. A summer move remains a possibility, but for now, things remain quiet.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano said:

“No, it’s completely over at this moment. So there is nothing ongoing now. I don’t think there will be anything ongoing in the next days or weeks or before the general international window. Also because the reality is that if Zubimendi wanted to go to Liverpool,”

“He had the opportunity to do so because Liverpool were prepared to pay the release clause immediately. In the summer, they also considered to include players in the deal to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad. So they were prepared to do everything on club side and on player side. But the player wanted to continue there.”

“And at this moment, they don’t have any indication at Liverpool that he’s going to change his mind or he’s going to discuss with Real Sociedad to change the story in January.”

“So at the moment, the situation is… completely quiet, then Liverpool appreciation for Zubimendi remains. So I keep repeating that the player is highly rated at Liverpool,

but at the moment, it doesn’t mean that they will reactivate this deal for January. In the summer, we will see.”

Zubimendi’s decision to stay in Spain initially left the Merseyside club in a difficult spot, as they were searching for a quality number 6 to bolster their midfield.

However, the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder has eased those worries. Gravenberch has impressed in his new role, quickly becoming one of Liverpool’s standout performers this season.

Despite this, the Reds may still need to address the position in future transfer windows, given the heavy schedule and the potential risk of injury to Gravenberch.

While a January move for Zubimendi seems unlikely, Liverpool could revisit the deal next summer if the player becomes available again.

For now, their focus remains on Gravenberch, but securing long-term depth in midfield will be crucial if they are to remain competitive on all fronts this season.