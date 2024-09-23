(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Wesley Fofana believes Chelsea fans have only seen 10-20% of his real potential since he arrived at the club according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fofana made the switch from Leicester City in 2022 in a deal worth an initial £70m but his time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injury issues.

The France international missed the entire of last season with an ACL injury but has got himself fit again and has featured regularly under Enzo Maresca.

Fofana believes fans have only seen 10-20% of his potential

The 23-year-old has started all five of Chelsea’s games in the league and is part of Maresca’s first choice defensive pairing alongside Levi Colwill.

The Blues conceded a club record amount of goals last season and conceded two goals in each of their first two league matches.

However, it appears they are showing signs of improvement in that department after keeping back to back clean sheets against Bournemouth and West Ham, with Fofana a key part of that.

The Frenchman admitted earlier this summer he considered an approach from Marseille before turning it down and Romano has provided an update on Fofana.

“Wesley Fofana decided to continue at Chelsea in the summer, he feels fans have only seen 10-20% of his real potential,” he told The Here We Go Podcast.

“He feels it will take time after the injury, but he wants to be part of the project. He wants to repay Chelsea, and also the club trusts him and didn’t want to sell him.”

This season is crucial for Fofana as he looks to get his Chelsea career back on track after a long spell on the sidelines.

When fit and playing at his best Fofana is arguably Chelsea’s best centre back and Maresca will need to manage him carefully throughout the season as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury.