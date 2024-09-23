“In the next weeks” – Fabrizio Romano shares interesting update on Liverpool star’s contract situation

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire this summer, and the club yet to begin renewal talks.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer.

While he remained at his boyhood club, reports suggest that the Spanish giants are still keen on signing him on a free transfer next year.

Trent’s recent comments about Anfield future

Trent has remained quiet about his future until recently. In an interview, he expressed his desire to captain Liverpool, while acknowledging the decision is not in his hands.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the club for the current season, but gave no assurances about his long-term future at Anfield.

Trent said (quotes via The Athletic):

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, but whether it happens is out of my hands. I want to be a Liverpool player this season, at minimum.”

Romano shares encouraging update on Trent’s contract situation

Sharing his insight on Trent’s recent comments and the interest from Real Madrid, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an exclusive update on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast:

“Well, look, I think Trent has been very honest in his statements. So I think the situation is quite clear for Trent and it’s really similar to Van Dijk and Mo Salah.”

“The priority will be to talk to Liverpool. So there will be conversations for Trent, for his camp, his agents and Liverpool in the next weeks, in the next months, to discuss the contrast situation, to discuss the future of the club, obviously to discuss what’s going to happen with the new project with new directors.”

“It was the first summer under Edwards and Richard Dukes, also with new manager Arne Slot, so obviously Trent wanted to understand the situation. Now there will be conversations.”

“So the priority will be the conversations between Liverpool and Trent, and then we will see if they will be able to reach an agreement or not. But the priority is Trent-Liverpool to talk, to discuss, and then in case they can’t reach an agreement we know how appreciated he is by Real Madrid.”

“I keep mentioning that since March because Real Madrid obviously like a fantastic player like Trent they’re always very attentive to potential free agent top players like Trent and so Real Madrid are always keeping an eye to these kind of opportunities but at the moment it’s not a negotiation between Real Madrid and Trent, the priorities for Liverpool and so they have their chance.”

Liverpool’s failure to sort out contracts of three of their biggest stars

Liverpool supporters have expressed frustration over the club’s handling of contracts for some of their biggest stars.

Alongside Trent, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also publicly hinted at wanting to stay, but there has been little progress in contract negotiations.

If the club fails to resolve these key deals, the owners could face significant backlash from fans.