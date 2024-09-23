Exclusive: Arsenal highly likely to try again for transfer, but not necessarily in January

Joan Garcia (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal still like Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and there is understood to be “a very good chance” they go back in for the Spanish shot-stopper in January or next summer, CaughtOffside have been told.

The Gunners have very clearly identified Garcia as their preferred option to come in as the number two goalkeeper behind first choice David Raya, and their interest hasn’t gone away despite a deal falling through in the summer.

On that occasion, Arsenal failed to get everything over the line, so moved instead to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth, with the fact that it’s only a temporary move signalling very clearly that Mikel Arteta and co. still want a more long-term backup ‘keeper in place.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal are continuing to monitor Garcia and have a good relationship with the player and his representatives after reaching an agreement over a deal in the summer, with Espanyol rejecting their bids and blocking the move.

Garcia transfer to Arsenal still looks likely

It seems AFC have not given up on Garcia, however, so we can expect the north London giants to try again for the 23-year-old, though it is still not clear if this will be in the next opportunity in January, or if they are happy to wait until next summer.

Raya has performed well as first choice for Arsenal since joining last season, but it would certainly make sense to have reliable cover for him, as the club did with Aaron Ramsdale last term, though he ended up leaving for Southampton in the summer.

This means Garcia could surely still have an important role to play at the Emirates Stadium, and there is a confidence that he remains keen on completing the move at a later date if possible.

Espanyol were very keen to keep the player this season, however, so it may be that they will remain tricky to negotiate with.