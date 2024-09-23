(Photo by AELTC/Adam Warner)

Gary Lineker has been impressed with Arne Slot’s start to life at Liverpool and how smooth the transition has been from Jurgen Klopp.

Following Klopp is a formidable task, but Slot has overseen an impressive start to the season, with the Reds currently second in the table a point behind Manchester City.

Slot has guided Liverpool to four wins from their opening five games, with their only defeat a surprise loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield earlier this month.

Lineker impressed with Slot

The Dutchman is very much working with the same squad Klopp had last season which is packed with quality, but nonetheless his start should be praised given how big a change having a new manager is for Liverpool.

The Reds have only conceded one goal in their first five League matches and are the joint third highest scorers so far with ten goals, which is impressive.

Lineker has been really impressed with Slot’s start to life at Anfield and expressed his surprise at how smooth the transition has been from Klopp so far.