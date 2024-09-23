“Ridiculous” – Gary Neville makes Arsenal title claim following late Manchester City goal

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville knows a thing or two about winning Premier League titles, and he admits his already coming to a ridiculous conclusion about this year’s title race between Arsenal and Manchester City following yesterday’s draw between the two clubs.

Neville won eight titles as a Man Utd player during the period in which Sir Alex Ferguson dominated the Premier League, and it seems he’s already concerned about what yesterday’s late Man City equaliser against the Gunners could mean for Mikel Arteta’s side as they possibly head for a third season of heartache in a row.

Although Neville concedes it’s slightly ridiculous to make any firm predictions now, the pundit told Sky Sports he can imagine looking back later in the season at that John Stones goal possibly deciding the title race by a point, even if there are also going to be so many other twists and turns between now and May.

Watch below as Neville and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher discussed yesterday’s big game at the Etihad Stadium…

Neville will know how much these big games can swing a title race, and it seems clear he feels it would have been an important step for Arsenal to win away to City.

“I backed Arsenal at the start of the season because I just felt as though when a team’s hunting you down, eventually they get there, more often than not, when they’re getting closer and closer,” Neville said.

“Today felt like a monumental, defining moment in this journey that Arsenal are on, of trying to get to a league title. Two seasons ago they quite simply fell apart in the last 10 games, last season they went so close, and then you think, right, okay, they’re learning, they’re maturing.

“You just think, where will we be in April and May with this game? Will we be going back to that final minute, and what happened with the John Stones goal, will we be thinking that City win the title by one point, and that moment determines it?

“It’s ridiculous, because there will be dropped points, and there will be mistakes, and there will be lots of victories before the end of the season, but it is that type of situation when you’re up against Pep Guardiola, he makes you feel that way.”