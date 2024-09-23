Guardiola names area Arsenal are “stronger” than City, says game would’ve been “impossible” without one player

Pep Guardiola (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Arsenal are stronger than his team when it comes to crosses, and that yesterday’s game would have been impossible for his side without the physical presence of Erling Haaland up front.

The Norway international scored the opening goal for Man City in their 2-2 draw with the Gunners, who looked to be heading for a surprise win with just ten men, only for John Stones to eventually find a scrappy equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Arsenal defended deep and looked to be keeping City at bay, with Guardiola speaking after the game about how his players kept trying, only to find that the visitors were stronger on crosses.

The Spanish tactician went on to say that without Haaland this game would have been “impossible” for City, who mostly just couldn’t find a way to overcome the physical presence of Mikel Arteta’s men.

“We tried to find the right cross, but on the crosses they are stronger,” Guardiola told reporters in his post-match press conference.

“Imagine today without Erling (Haaland)…it would have been impossible.”

He added: “In general it was an entertaining game that I prefer to win, but okay I take the point.”

City have now failed to beat Arsenal in their last four meetings, with Arteta seeming to finally work out a way to stifle the quality of Guardiola’s players.

It certainly promises to be another intriguing title race between these two teams after just two points separated them last term, in a dramatic contest that went to the final day of the season.