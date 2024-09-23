Liverpool eyeing goal machine transfer as they set deadline for Darwin Nunez to save his Reds career

Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres at the moment, amid some doubts over Darwin Nunez’s long-term career at Anfield.

Gyokeres has been in superb form at the start of this season, following on from an impressive debut campaign at Sporting as well, and it seems inevitable that he’s going to earn himself a big move before too long.

As CaughtOffside recently reported, Chelsea are one of Gyokeres’ admirers, though they still have other names like Victor Osimhen on their list of targets as well, so the Sweden international isn’t necessarily a top priority for them.

Liverpool, however, now seem to view this as a crucial year for Nunez up front, with Gyokeres identified as a possible replacement for the Uruguay international, according to Team Talk.

Gyokeres transfer: The upgrade Liverpool need?

Gyokeres looks like more or less the complete forward, and it’s easy to imagine him being a big hit in Arne Slot’s side, with there having been some doubts over Nunez for a while now.

Although the 25-year-old has shown some moments of real quality during his time with LFC so far, he’s proven to be a little inconsistent and erratic with his finishing.

Slot may well have identified that as a weakness in this Liverpool squad that he’s inherited from Jurgen Klopp, and it’s easy to see why someone like Gyokeres might be viewed as an upgrade.

Team Talk also link other top clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham with Gyokeres, so it surely won’t be easy to get a deal done for the 26-year-old.

Gyokeres has a total of 54 goals in 58 appearances for Sporting, including 11 goals in 8 games in all competitions this term, while he also scored three times in two recent appearances for Sweden over the international break.