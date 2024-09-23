Jamie Carragher makes Premier League title prediction after Man City vs Arsenal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Arsenal were involved in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League giants were part of a classic encounter with nothing to separate between the two sides in the end.

The match had everything, from drama to action, a red card, a late goal and players going against each other in a highly competitive match.

The Premier League champions won a crucial point in the end thanks to John Stones’ late goal.

Mikel Arteta’s team would be satisfied with a point in a difficult away match but they would be disappointed with how they conceded the late goal after coming just a minute away from a statement win.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has made a prediction about the Premier League title race and who will come out on top between Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Carragher said on Sky Sports podcast:

‘I think it will be similar to last season where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams.

‘By next season they could be really improving and maybe looking to go for it when the manager knows everything about his squad.

‘Remember he hasn’t really bought anymore. It’s still last season’s team and I still think they’re the third-best team in the league.

‘Looking at the two teams we watched today, I still just think Man City have got a little bit more. When I look at the squads and the attacks… Kevin de Bruyne didn’t play today.

‘They’ve got a bit more in the attacking areas, I think they’ve got a bit more. I just think Man City have the edge.’

Man City favourites for title over Arsenal and Liverpool?

It promises to be another exciting title race between Man City and Arsenal and the Gunners have looked much stronger than last season.

However, Man City still have the edge with their experience and the availability of squad depth.

Carragher feels Liverpool do not have enough to compete against both Man City and Arsenal and the title race will be once again between these two.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be finally able to topple the dominance of City in English football this season.

After trying and failing for two seasons in a row, Arteta would be hoping to get third time lucky.

Only two points separate both the teams after five round of matches and fans can expect another roller coaster ride this season.