Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner has done a decent job since taking over the club last season, replacing Roy Hodgson.

He guided the club from relegation form to top 6 form, ending the season with six wins from seven games, equalling their highest ever Premier League points tally of 49. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea earned more points than Palace since he took charge of the club.

However, he has failed to replicate his superb form this season, with the current form leaving those at Palace worried. The Eagles have had a poor start to the season, having failed to win a single game so far and racking up only 3 points in 5 games.

This is despite the club bolstering their squad in the summer with some top players, including Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

However, Tony Cascarino, writing in his column for The Times, has suggested that Nketiah is not enjoying playing under the Austrian.

Cascarino wrote:

“Do Palace think they have found a replacement for Jordan Ayew, the highly flexible attacker who joined Leicester City in the summer? Unlike Ayew, Nketiah needs to be deployed centrally and Palace need to find a way to get the best out of him. I have always been a fan. He has quick feet and an innate sharpness but he won’t be enjoying his latest role.”

“Nketiah needs to play with a centre forward who occupies defenders. Jean-Philippe Mateta is not that style of striker. Palace have paid relatively big money for Nketiah so they clearly see they need a goalscorer, and maybe they are just easing him in, but one thing you can’t do with centre forwards is allow them a barren run.

“Yes, Nketiah scored in the Carabao Cup against Queens Park Rangers but he does not want to find himself being subbed in games when the team needs a goal, as was the case against United. It preys on strikers’ minds if they don’t justify their fee.”

Crystal Palace’s season could be about to get worse with some tough fixtures coming up including games against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Fans will hope Glasner can get his players to turn the season around and replicate the form from last season.