WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Julen Lopetegui, Manager of West Ham. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

West Ham United have made a poor start to the season and manager Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure to turn things around.

The Hammers were expected to do well under a new manager this year and push for European qualification. Instead, they have made their worst start to a league season in their history.

West Ham have picked up just one win from five league games so far and the Spanish manager will be expected to turn things around. He has been backed significantly in the transfer market with quality signings and he will need to deliver on the pitch now.

West Ham have a quality squad at their disposal but the players have not played to their true potential yet. The manager is clearly struggling to get the best out of them.

Julen Lopetegui holds talks with West Ham ownership

Club insider Sean Whetstone has now revealed that Lopetegui has already held talks with David Sullivan regarding the poor start to the season and the manager has assured him that things will improve soon.

Whetstone wrote on his X account: “Julen Lopetegui knows things have to improve and he has assured the board they will. Sadly not a single West Ham player played to their true potential yesterday”.

The Hammers are expected to be patient with the manager for now but the 57-year-old is under pressure. He will have to produce results on the pitch if he wants to hold on to his job.

West Ham are a big club who should be fighting for European qualification and pushing to win domestic trophies. They have the players to do so as well. If the Spanish manager fails to live up to the expectations, it would not be a surprise if he is shown the door.

Top Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images