(Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa’s chief Keith Wyness believes the club has put himself in a tough position by raising ticket prices for this season.

Villans are charging up to £97 for Champions League matches and fans have already turned their back on the club.

He told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “When I was looking at these concerns with big games coming up, you have to think about the average Villa fan – they’re already contributing a lot of their income.

“I would think that the bigger Champions League games are almost a reward.

“Most normal fans would accept a £25 premium on a ticket, but it’s starting to become more than that.

“That’s when it gets ridiculous.

“Fans will accept a small or reasonable increase on their tickets for big games, they know it’s a game of money.

“But they don’t like being taken advantage of when it becomes egregious.

“Is making an extra million in revenue worth losing the fanbase for?

“I know there has been a lot of disquiet. When you go and do another initiative next time, you may not find your fanbase is fully behind you.

“You’re also going to be scrutinised so much more in the local media and on the fan sites.

“Heck is a targeted man right now, so he’s got to think – was it really worth it?”