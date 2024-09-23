Mohamed Salah and Milos Kerkez (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have some interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but talks have not advanced beyond asking about the player during discussions over Giorgi Mamardashvili possibly joining the Cherries on loan back in the summer.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool used that opportunity to be kept informed on Kerkez’s situation, though signing a new left-back for big money would not have been a priority for the Reds at the time.

In the end, Mamardashvili did not join Bournemouth but instead stayed on loan at Valencia for another season, with the Georgia international now set to make the move to Anfield in summer 2025.

Kerkez has continued to impress at Bournemouth, however, with Liverpool keeping him in mind as one of a number of future options to strengthen at left-back when the time comes to replace Andrew Robertson in that position.

Kerkez transfer: Liverpool eyeing Bournemouth left-back and others

It remains to be seen if Kerkez will be Liverpool’s priority at left-back, while the Hungary international will also most likely have interest from other big names like Chelsea and Manchester United.

CaughtOffside understands LFC are also admirers of Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in that role, while they have also sent scouts to watch highly-rated Brest youngster Bradley Locko as another possible option.

Kerkez has shown great potential in the Premier League already at a young age, so makes sense as an ideal option, though it’s also likely that Bournemouth will hold out for big money for the 20-year-old.

Man Utd decided Kerkez was too expensive in the summer just gone, as Fabrizio Romano told us yesterday, saying: “Kerkez was one of the options for Man United in the first part of the summer transfer window, but he was then considered too expensive.”

It seems too early to predict how this saga will pan out at this point, but it seems likely that Kerkez will continue to be a name to watch in the months ahead.