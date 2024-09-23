Liverpool set to compete with Man United for 27-year-old defender

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to sign the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, they will compete with bitter rivals Manchester United for the 27-year-old United States international. Robinson has done quite well for Fulham in the Premier League and Liverpool are prepared to sign him, in the upcoming windows.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking at a left-back. Andrew Robertson has been an exceptional performer for them over the years, but he is on the decline. Liverpool will need to find a quality replacement for him soon. On the other hand, Kostas Tsimikas might be good enough as a squad player, but he is not ready to start for Liverpool every week, especially if they want to win major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Fulham for Robinson. The 27-year-old has proven his quality in the English top flight and he will relish the opportunity to showcase his abilities at a big club. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be quite attractive for the American defender.

Man United need to sign a left-back as well

Similarly, Manchester United need more quality in that area of the pitch as well. Although they have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at their disposal, both players have struggled with injuries and Manchester United could use more options.

It is fair to assume that both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and they have the pull to attract the player as well. It remains to be seen whether 27 year-old ends up.

In terms of ambition and the status of their project, Liverpool will be a more attractive destination. They are already competing for major trophies every season. Manchester United are still struggling under Erik ten Hag and they are in need of rebuilding before they can compete with the elite clubs.

