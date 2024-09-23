Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp becomes the leading candidate for big job

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season, calling time on his successful tenure with the Premier League club.

The German guided the Reds to success in the Premier League and the Champions League, making them a competitive force in European football.

He joined the club in 2015 and left in 2024, taking over a weak Liverpool side and making them a world class team which competed against the best teams in the world and came out on top.

Since leaving Liverpool, the former manager is expected to take a break from football but he keeps getting linked to big jobs due to his demand and pedigree in the game.

Klopp has now become Germany’s number one target to replace Julian Nagelsmann if he leaves the Germany job after the 2026 World Cup.

Sporting director Rudi Voller has discussed the prospect of Klopp becoming the next Germany boss.

“I don’t even know what Jurgen would like to do again,” he said, in conversation with Aktuelle Sportstudio, as quoted by The Mirror.

“If Julian Nagelsmann were to decide at some point that he would rather coach a top club again – then of course there is no way around Jurgen Klopp. If he wants to.”

Since leaving the Merseyside club this summer, Klopp has been linked to the England job after the departure of Gareth Southgate.

The German has been enjoying his time away from football, taking a much needed rest after the pressure of managing Liverpool and keeping them at the top for a very long time.

Jurgen Klopp has been replaced by Arne Slot at Liverpool

Arne Slot has succeeded him at Anfield and the Dutchman is off to an impressive start to life as the manager of Liverpool.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Klopp but once he expresses his desire to come back to football, he will not be short of offers.

The Germany job will be perfect for Klopp as it would give him the opportunity to coach some of the best young players in the world.

He would get the chance to try his luck in the international arena and there would be no better team than his own country.