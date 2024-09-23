Man City star Bernardo Silva uses Liverpool to take trophy dig at Arsenal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva is not happy with the approach Mikel Arteta’s team took at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League giants were involved in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in a competitive clash.

Manchester City took the lead thanks to Erling Haaland scoring his tenth league goal of the season.

The Gunners replied with a fantastic long range strike from new signing Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal took the lead because of their set piece specialist Gabriel but the red card to Leandro Trossard at the end of the first half completely changed the complexion of the match.

Arteta’s team sat back to defend their lead for the whole second half but conceded a late goal to John Stones.

Silva has criticised Arsenal’s approach against Man City, calling out their lack of trophies and comparing them to Liverpool.

He told TNT, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Well, perhaps because Liverpool has already won the Premier League and Arsenal hasn’t”.

“Liverpool at that time had also won a UCL, while Arsenal hasn’t”.

“Liverpool always faced us head-on, to win matches. From that perspective, our games against Arsenal haven’t been like the matches against Liverpool were, and still are.”

The Portuguese midfielder is not happy with the Gunners sitting back and not trying to attack in the second half.

The North Londoners made life difficult for Pep Guardiola and his City side. They failed to win the match against 10 men Arsenal despite attacking in the whole second half.

Arsenal were forced to play defensive football against Man City

It is perhaps surprising from Silva to expect Arsenal to play any other different style of football with 10 men and against a Man City side at the Etihad Stadium.

A weakened Arsenal side, who were missing some key players because of injury, came back with a draw against the Premier League champions at their home and they would be happy with the point they won.

The Gunners almost pulled off a memorable result at the Etihad but Man City’s constant attacking threat proved to be too difficult to defend against in the end.

Man City are still leading the league table with Arsenal just two points behind them.