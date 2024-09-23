Man United told the mistake they made in the summer transfer window

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United started the season poorly then regained some form with two consecutive wins.

The Red Devils lost against Brighton and Liverpool in their first three matches of the season but then two convincing wins against Southampton and Barnsley showed that there is something to be positive about at the club.

Their latest result was a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, a match which they dominated but still failed to win because of a presence of a proven goal scorer at the club.

Football pundit Danny Murphy addressed the issue facing the Man United team and where they made the mistake in the recent summer transfer window.

While speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy told Gary Lineker:

“I think they made some decent signings defence but they didn’t address the shortage of goals.

“They scored joint lowest amount of goals in the top half last season and they bought in Zirkzee, the only attacking player who is a young lad and not a goalscorer.”

Ashley Williams agreed with Murphy and added:

“Is Zirkzee going to get you 20 goals a season? He’s the only attacking addition. That’s what they were lacking last season. Palace were there for the taking. United actually played really well.

“They ended up nearly losing the game! It’s going to be the same thing as last season. Who’s going to score goals for them?”

The lack of a prolific goal scorer at Man United is evident, looking at the number of goals they have scored this season.

In five Premier League matches, they have scored just five goals and since their defense has been shaky and conceded five goals, there goal difference is still zero.

This is one area they have have to improve this season considering how much they suffered because of this last season.

Man United strikers are still not the finished article

Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been given the task to lead the attack for the Red Devils this season but they both are far from becoming the finished product.

Both are currently young and raw and they need to be given time to develop into a bigger threat in front of goal.

Erik ten Hag is dependent on his wide players to score goals and that makes Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho far more important this season.