Midfield star who left Man United in 2022 wants return to the Premier League

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A former Manchester United star is eyeing a return to the Premier League after failing to get his career back on track away from England.

Nemanja Matic, who left Man United in the summer transfer window of 2022, is keen on a return to the Premier League to revive his career.

The former Chelsea midfielder left the Red Devils two years ago and joined Italian giants AS Roma.

His career took another turn when he joined French club Rennes where his short spell was over when he left the club to join Lyon.

He is currently at Lyon and his contract runs until 2026 but according to The Mirror, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, the Serbian wants to come back to the Premier League where he enjoyed success with Chelsea.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs but he believes that he can still perform at the top level and that is why he is ready to return to England.

Matic failed to make a huge impact at Man United but his time at Chelsea was highly successful.

The midfielder failed to win any trophy at Man United but at Chelsea, he managed to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

He is known for his passing range, his ability to break up play and bring composure to the midfield with his intelligence and physicality.

A return to Man United or Chelsea for Matic?

The former Benfica midfielder has previously discussed the option of playing for the Portuguese club in the past but at the moment, he is eyeing a move to England where he enjoyed the best part of his career.

Man United and Chelsea are both blessed with several options in their midfield so a return to one of his former clubs in England can be easily ruled out.

At the age of 36, he is expected to attract interest from bottom half teams, however, the value of his experience and his knowledge of the game can help any side in the league from top to bottom.