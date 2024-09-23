(Photo by Getty Images)

John Obi Mikel was full of praise for Moises Caicedo and believes the midfielder will eventually captain the club.

The Blues smashed the British transfer record last summer as they paid an initial £100m for the 22-year-old, but the deal could rise to £115m.

After struggling at the start of his Chelsea career, Caicedo started to find his feet during the second half of the season and put in a series of impressive performances, including a goal of the season contender on the final day against Bournemouth.

Caicedo a future Chelsea captain

The Ecuador international has picked up where he left off at the end of last season and under Enzo Maresca he looks the like player Chelsea paid all that money for.

Caicedo turned in arguably his best performance in a Chelsea shirt in Saturday’s victory against West Ham, with the midfielder everywhere, breaking up play and even grabbed an assist for Jackson’s second goal.

The Blues host League Two leaders Barrow in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with Caicedo likely to be rested ahead of this weekend’s game against Brighton.

Former Chelsea player Mikel has been very impressed with the Ecuadorian and believes he will eventually captain the club.

“He’s an absolutely fantastic player, he was everywhere on Saturday. Not just breaking up play, trying to link up play as well, passing, everything,” Mikel said on The Obi One Podcast.

“Now you feel that this is the Moises Caicedo that we all know and when you watch him you can see there is a bit of confidence there, Now I play for Chelsea Football Club, this is my team

“With the performances and the way he behaves on the pitch, there is no ego. He’s absolutely fantastic, he was everywhere. It was a bit like an N’Golo Kante performance.

“Credit to Moises and also to the manager for giving him such confidence and making sure that he believes in him. It’s paying off with the performances.

“This is a guy that I think will eventually go on to maybe, probably, captain the club.”

Caicedo has already captained Chelsea this season in the recent win against Bournemouth and he’s set to be a key part of the team as he aims to help the Blues get back into the Champions League this season.