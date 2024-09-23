(Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s postponed Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon has denied Eddie Howe the opportunity to give Sandro Tonali some much needed minutes.

The Magpies were set to travel to South London on Tuesday evening but the game was called off on Monday as heavy rainfall in the area created a sinkhole in one of the corners of the pitch at Plough Lane.

The game has been rescheduled for October 1st and will now take place at St James’ Park, which probably suits the Magpies better.

Newcastle handed Tonali blow

The postponement gives Newcastle more time to prepare for Saturday’s game against Manchester City, although it means they have to sit on last weekend’s loss against Fulham just that little bit longer.

Howe would more than likely have rung the changes and given some fringe players a chance to show they deserve a position in the starting line-up.

One player who this doesn’t benefit is Tonali, who Newcastle have been easing back into action since he returned from his ban last month.

It’s likely the Italy international would have started against AFC Wimbledon, which would have been his first start since the second round penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest.

Howe has been careful with Tonali since his return and the midfielder has made three appearances in the Premier League this season totalling just 83 minutes.

However, in stark contrast to Howe’s careful approach Italy played Tonali for 90 minutes in back to back games over the recent international break.

Tonali will be disappointed to miss out on much needed minutes and it remains to be seen if he will be restored to the starting line-up for the big game against City.

There’s no doubting the quality he possesses it just appears right now that perhaps Howe isn’t entirely sure how to get him into the side.