(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with St Mirren to appoint Diarmuid O’Carroll as the new manager of their Under-21 team, following the departure of Ben Dawson.

According to The Daily Record, the Magpies have agreed on a compensation package for the Irish coach, who was absent from St Mirren’s recent 2-1 Premiership win over Hearts.

O’Carroll, a former Irish footballer with a rich coaching background, will now take charge of developing the club’s young talents, preparing them for potential first-team roles under Eddie Howe.

His arrival marks a significant step for Newcastle’s long-term plan to build a strong pipeline of future stars.

The 37-year-old began his playing career at Celtic FC’s youth academy before playing across various clubs in Ireland, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

After retiring, he transitioned into coaching, quickly gaining recognition for his work with youth teams and senior squads, particularly in the Northern Irish league.

Known for his emphasis on player development and tactical awareness, O’Carroll is well-regarded within Irish football circles.

Aligning with Newcastle’s long-term strategy

This appointment aligns with Newcastle’s strong focus on youth development, which has been a key element of the club’s strategy since the Saudi Public Investment Fund takeover.

Under the guidance of sporting directors Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell, O’Carroll will play a crucial role in nurturing young talent at Newcastle as they continue building for the future.