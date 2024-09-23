(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A number of Newcastle United players have entered the final year of their contract at the club.

The next few months will be spent by the club’s hierarchy to make decisions on the future of some players, whether they want to keep them at St James’ Park or allow them to leave for free.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have all entered the final year of their contract with the Magpies.

However, more than all the players mentioned above, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is interested in sorting out the contract situation of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Both Newcastle United stars have been linked with moves away from the club because of their stunning performances for the Toon Army.

“I think that if there are issues with either player, or any player, then of course communication and resolving any issues is really important,” Howe told The Gazette.

“I think having your players secure in their futures is key to their performances. You don’t want the transfer speculation or the contracts potentially running into shorter terms because I think that it distracts and rarely benefits the player or the club.

“So, my wish is that players are always focused on their performances and that the outside distraction is minimal.”

Gordon was linked with a move away from Newcastle to Liverpool this summer while clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham have monitored Isak.

Both of them, along with Bruno Guimaraes, are the club’s most important players. The Magpies cannot afford to lose them.