Premier League team of the week, featuring Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea stars

(Photos by Alex Livesey, Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with some big names from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea featuring in Troy Deeney’s line up.

See below for Deeney’s XI in full, via his latest column for BBC Sport, with Arsenal’s two goal-scorers Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes both earning well-deserved places after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Here’s the Premier League team of the week in full…

Deeney replaced Garth Crooks as the pundit selecting the team of the week for the BBC this season, and he’s gone for a very strong-looking line up here.

Gabriel and Calafiori were superb in a difficult game away to Man City, though it’s probably also fair to say that the rest of the Arsenal team didn’t show its full potential in a game where Pep Guardiola’s men had most of the ball.

Elsewhere, Liverpool got back to winning ways with a victory over Bournemouth, with Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold the two Reds stars making the line up above after both putting in hugely impressive displays.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson is another big name to make it in, as he scored twice for Chelsea in their win over West Ham, continuing his strong start to the season.

Tottenham’s James Maddison and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana are among the other big names to make the XI.