Enzo Maresca has discussed delaying Chelsea star’s return after fresh injury concern emerge

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Chelsea will not put a timeframe on Reece James’ return from injury.

The 24-year-old full-back has suffered awful luck with injuries, and after being ruled out for most of last season, has yet to feature this term.

James, named the Blues’ captain last year, is understandably eager to get back onto the pitch.

A recent injury to Malo Gusto forced Enzo Maresca into a tricky tactical decision but with James ruled out, the Italian opted to play Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana at right-back in his side’s last two games.

Reece James injury: Chelsea defender no closer to return

Now, with very limited information coming out about when fans can expect him to make his long-awaited return, concerns over when the Chelsea skipper will play again continue to mount.

According to a recent report from GiveMeSport, despite James being desperate to resume full first-team training, Enzo Maresca and his coaching staff have discussed holding the full-back back until they’re absolutely certain he’s capable of competing.

Fresh concern emerges

Likely to fuel speculation, the defender’s hamstring injury, according to The Sun, ‘has not healed as well as expected’. Chelsea, concerned over rushing the 24-year-old back too soon, are set to take a more conservative approach.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpong and Barcelona’s Jule Kounde as two possible replacements for James, who has suffered 19 individual injuries since his senior debut in 2019.