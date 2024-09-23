(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester legend Rio Ferdinand has accused Erik ten Hag of confusing Marcus Rashford after the striker was benched for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Rashford has struggled for form since he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/2023 campaign and has come under heavy criticism for his performances.

The 26-year-old has lost his place in the England squad and United need him to perform this season as they look to get back into the Champions League after a disappointing eighth placed finish last season.

Ten Hag accused of confusing Rashford

Rashford scored his first goal of the season in United’s recent victory against Southampton, his first since March and followed that up with a brace as United thumped Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup last week.

The England international would have expected to keep his place against Palace but he found himself on the bench against the Eagles and played the final half an hour in the goalless draw.

Ferdinand couldn’t understand the decision and accused Ten Hag of confusing Rashford by deciding to bench him.

“When you’ve got a man in form like Marcus Rashford, who’s coming into a bit of form and momentum which is key for any player and their confidence, I’m thinking is it the right time now to rotate? Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“We’re creating chances and you take out the guy who is actually starting to score. I just look at that and think, wow.

“It was pleasing to see the manager come out and say it was rotation, nothing else, because there was some murmurings around it.

“But Marcus Rashford man, I think he will be sitting there thinking “I’ve just hit a bit of form and they’ve taken me out.” That confuses me, it’s confusing.

“But then again [Alejandro] Garnacho has been one of the most productive players and has been causing havoc. And Amad Diallo is playing well. So it’s a hard one.”

Rashford will hope to find himself back in the team for Wednesday’s Europa League clash against Twente and Sunday’s huge game against Tottenham at Old Trafford.