Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Manchester City kept their perfect record intact after salvaging a point against Arsenal in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side came into the tie the heavy favourites and saw their odds shorten even further when Erling Haaland opened the scoring after just nine minutes.

However, an incredible first-half comeback saw Mikel Arteta’s Gunners complete an unlikely comeback.

Leandro Trossard red card revealed defiant Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori, who was making his full debut, fired in a super strike before a towering header from Gabriel just 23 minutes later propelled the Gunners into a surprising lead.

Things were made harder for Arteta’s men after Leandro Trossard was shown a red card just seconds before the half-time break.

Knowing his side was going to have to defend for their lives, Arteta sacrificed Bukayo Saka, who was named Arsenal captain for just the second time in his career, for more defensively-minded Ben White.

And after 45 minutes of camping in their own half and forcing City back, Arsenal nearly achieved what seemed impossible earlier in the day.

A 99 minute strike from John Stones sent the Etihad wild with Guardiola left breathing a huge sigh of relief — heartbreak for the away team though.

Rodri injury dampened Man City’s celebrations

Despite the jubilation Stones’ dramatically late equaliser brought home fans yesterday, City’s celebrations have been marred after it emerged Rodri, who was subbed off after 21 minutes, has suffered a serious injury.

The Spanish midfielder injured his knee in the first-half and, after play was stopped for several minutes, was seen hobbling down the tunnel.

Speaking about the midfielder’s injury after the match, Guardiola, as quoted by inews, said: “He is strong, if he leaves the pitch, then he felt something. Otherwise he would not leave the pitch.

“He is the best defensive midfielder in the world, a potential Ballon d’Or winner. It would be so great if he does win it.

“But we have to deal with it. We don’t know how long he is out. But we have to deal with it.”

And according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, there is a significant update in Rodri’s situation. The 28-year-old has suffered ligament damage and will miss a large chunk of the season.

‘Set for a long absence’, Rodri’s recent setback will serve as a huge blow to Guardiola, who is now expected to be without arguably the best player in the world, for much of the season.

Advantage Arsenal.