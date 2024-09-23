Roy Keane working for Sky Sports (Photo via Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend.

The away side took the lead through Chris Wood early on in the first half, but Brighton responded well and they scored a quickfire double to take the lead towards the end of the first half. Goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck turned things around for the Seagulls.

Welbeck found the back of the net from a free kick and Nottingham Forest will feel that goalkeeper Matz Sels could have done better to prevent it. Sels was poorly positioned and he was beaten by Welbeck.

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has now slammed the former Newcastle United goalkeeper for his poor effort to stop the free kick. Keane feels that he should have prevented the goal and the player should be fined wages for his mistake.

Keane said via Sky Sports [September 22, 3:02pm]: “Sels should be fined a week’s wages [for that second Brighton goal]. “You cannot be beaten on that side. It’s so poor! He took a gamble.”

Matz Sels will be desperate to bounce back

Sels has been an important player for Nottingham Forest since joining the club and he was outstanding against Liverpool earlier this season at Anfield. He helped Forest grind out all three points away from home.

He will be aware of the poor showing against Brighton and the player will be desperate to bounce back strongly and produce a strong reaction in the next game. Fining him wages would be extremely harsh.

Meanwhile, Sels can be prone to errors at times and he was heavily criticised for that during his time at Newcastle. He will need to iron out the inconsistencies from his game in future.

Top Photo via Sky Sports