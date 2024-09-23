Journalist reveals Tim Steidten had warned West Ham owner against appointing Julen Lopetegui

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten reportedly opposed the club’s decision to appoint Julen Lopetegui as manager.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Steidten, along with other figures within the club’s hierarchy, was not in favour of Lopetegui’s appointment and had advised West Ham owner David Sullivan against it. However, Sullivan was convinced by Lopetegui after meeting with him back in April.

Speaking to Hammers News, Bailey explained that Steidten preferred a different manager, someone who could better suit West Ham’s squad and take the team forward in a direction distinct from both David Moyes and Lopetegui’s styles.

Despite these internal reservations, Sullivan’s preference prevailed, and Lopetegui was appointed.

Bailey noted that Steidten helped finalise the deal for Lopetegui, even though it was not his preferred choice. Sullivan, however, was sold on Lopetegui’s vision, even as concerns were raised about potential issues with his appointment. He said:

“I understand that Tim Steidten helped finalise the deal for Lopetegui but it was not his call to bring him in, far from it.”

“Steidten wanted to bring in a manager that he thought would suit the squad going forward, someone different to David Moyes and indeed Lopetegui.

“However, David Sullivan was won over by Lopetegui after they met back in April, and that was the deciding factor. Sullivan was warned by Steidten, and others within the club’s hierarchy, about the issues that could arise from appointing him.

“Unfortunately for West Ham things are not playing out as David Sullivan hoped, but he does believe that Lopetegui can and will come good.”

West Ham’s poor start to the season

West Ham have had a poor start to the season, having won only one game in the first 5, losing 3 and drawing another. They currently sit 14th with just 4 points.

They were one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window, signing 14 new players and spending over £100 million. Despite the squad overhaul, the team’s performances have not improved, which has put Lopetegui under pressure.

Fans have already started turning against him, with boos being heard around the stadium during the defeat to Chelsea this past week.

The Spanish manager will need to turn things around quickly, as his position may become untenable if results don’t improve soon, especially given that some within the club—including Steidten—weren’t convinced about his appointment from the start.