Aston Villa’s Pau Torres has differing views to Unai Emery on what is realistic for the club to achieve this season.

After a brilliant fourth placed finish last season which saw Villa qualify for the Champions League, Emery’s side have made an impressive start to the new campaign.

Villa currently sit third just one point behind Liverpool and Manchester City after taking 12 points from their opening five games, and they also kicked off their Champions League adventure with a convincing win against Swiss side Young Boys.

Torres and Emery have different views on Villa’s capability

Confidence in the Villa squad is no doubt high after their start to the season and the players have shown great character in recent victories against Everton and Wolves.

Torres, who has been a regular starter under Emery since he joined from Spanish side Villarreal in a deal worth £31.5m last summer believes Villa can improve on last season’s fourth placed finish.

“As a team, we are prepared to better last season’s finish of fourth,” he told Betano.