(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham attacker Wilson Odobert will miss one month of football because of a thigh injury he suffered against Coventry City, according to L’Equipe.

The new signing suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup clash last week, a match which Spurs won in dramatic fashion with two late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

The attacker was taken off in the first half of the match and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou claimed that the injury does not look good.

However, the latest update provided by the French outlet has revealed that the winger will be out for a month in a major blow for Spurs.

The winger is expected to miss the next four matches for the Premier League club, with one of them being a big match against Manchester United.

If everything goes according to plan, the young winger could make his return by late October, potentially in time for Spurs’ home match against West Ham or their Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Odobert has started his Tottenham career in impressive manner, showing his ability to contribute in attack with his pace and dribbling skills.

Postecoglou has still got many options in the wide positions, with Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner available to play in those positions.

Tottenham need a consistent run to get back into top four

Spurs got back to winning ways against Brentford at the weekend but they are still tenth in the league after winning five points from their first five matches of the season.

They face Manchester United in the league next, who are one position below them in the Premier League standings.

With two defeats already in the first five Premier League matches of the season, Tottenham need a run of positive results to get their season started.

Their target this season will be to finish inside the top four after narrowly missing out on it last season.