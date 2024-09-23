LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The England international defender has a contract with the club until 2025, and the Reds are yet to agree on a contract extension with him. Naturally, there have been speculations surrounding his long-term future at the club.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can tie him down to a long-term deal. The 25-year-old recently completed 100 goal contributions for the club in the Premier League. He is an indispensable asset for Liverpool and they simply cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre.

He is entering the peak years of his career and he will only get better with coaching and experience. Alexander-Arnold is already operating at a world class level, and Liverpool will struggle to replace him if he moves on. The club must do everything in their power to secure his long-term future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on his future

The player has now opened up on his future and a potential contract extension. Alexander-Arnold has revealed that it has always been his dream to captain the club, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

He also added that any contract extension will be sorted out in private and it is unlikely to be a public affair. Further more, the England international defender added that he is an ambitious player and he wants to trophies consistently.

“I have always said I want to captain the club, that is an aim of mine and a goal of mine, (but) whether that happens is out of my hands,” he said to Liverpool Echo. “Look, I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. And this one won’t be either. “I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say. “The most important thing is always trophies, if I am honest,” he says. “I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win, then that is what drives me.”

It seems that Liverpool will have to convince the player of their ambitions before he commits to a long-term deal. The fact that Alexander-Arnold still wants to captain the club in future will come as a major boost for the Reds. It shows that he is open to staying in the long term.

Top Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images