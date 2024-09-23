(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle are keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Liverpool defender Joe Gomez according to reports.

Gomez has yet to start a game for Liverpool this season and is facing an uncertain future at the club, with Arne Slot preferring to go with other options.

Liverpool take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, a game which could see Gomez get his first start of the campaign.

Villa and Newcastle eye Gomez move

The 27-year-old has been an unused substitute in four of Liverpool’s first five Premier League games and didn’t make the squad for the opening game of the season against Ipswich.

The England international’s only action this season was as a late substitute in last week’s win against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Football Insider have reported that Gomez is set for his first start of the season against the Hammers.

The report adds Villa are also monitoring the situation, and both clubs were interested in signing the 27-year-old during the summer window, whilst he also attracted interest from some top clubs in Europe.

Newcastle held talks with Liverpool over the summer about Gomez being involved in a potential swap deal for Anthony Gordon but that failed to materialise.

The Magpies are in the market for defensive reinforcements after missing out on Marc Guehi, and whilst it remains to be seen if they go back in for the Crystal Palace star in January, Gomez would represent a cheaper option and he can also play right back.

Gomez, who is currently behind Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has made 225 appearances for the Reds.

The versatile defender is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and has won both the Premier League and Champions League during his time at the club.