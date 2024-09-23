(Video) Tottenham loanee Min-hyuk Yang scored a great goal in the K-League to take his tally to 9 goals

Tottenham summer signing Min-hyuk Yang has been on incredible form in the K-League, having scored 9 goals so far.

The 18-year-old signed from Gangwon FC and loaned back to the club for the remained of the season was on target once again against Pohang Steelers.

He was found at the back post by his teammate, who delivered in a perfect cross to match his brilliant run and finish. The goal took the winger’s tally for the season to 9 goals and 5 assists.

Spurs rate him highly and are said to be keeping a close eye on him ahead of of his return to the club in January.

It has been suggested that the club could decide to make integrate into the first team during the second half of the season.

Watch his latest goal below: