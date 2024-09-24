All reports suggest £13m man won’t play again for Leeds United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It’s not been the greatest start to the 2024/25 campaign for Leeds United, although one of their players has enjoyed a brilliant few games.

During the summer, Rasmus Kristensen moved on loan to Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt, who currently find themselves sitting in fourth position, just three points behind unbeaten leaders, Bayern Munich.

Leeds set to lose Kristensen for just €13m

The defender would appear to be a major reason why Eintracht have conceded just four goals so far this season, and it’s that kind of form which has ensured that manager, Dino Toppmoller, and sporting director, Markus Krosche, are working on a deal to make the move permanent.

According to Fussball News, the Dane is available for a paltry €13m, and whilst that’s nothing in today’s market, it will still help Leeds’ club coffers to swell a little more.

“Markus Krosche has already recognised that (the importance of Kristensen),” Toppmoller noted to Fussball News.

“He’s already working on it and doesn’t need my expertise. He also sees that Rasmus is a very important factor for us.

“Despite stomach problems, he has fought through and played very solidly. With his energy and power, Rasmus is very important to us.”

Top photo by George Wood/Getty Images