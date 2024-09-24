Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Arne Slot has confirmed Federico Chiesa is in line to start against West Ham United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The two English clubs will showdown at Anfield tomorrow with Liverpool looking to defend the trophy they lifted last season.

And for the home team, a first start could be on the cards.

Summer-signing Chiesa, who arrived from Juventus in a bargain £12.5 million deal, is in line to line up for the first against the Hammers.

Arne Slot confirms Federico Chiesa set for first Liverpool start

The winger came on against AC Milan in last week’s Champions League game which saw the Reds run out 3-1 winners before getting a 20-minute run out at Anfield against Bournemouth on the weekend — tomorrow’s game could be the 26-year-old’s first full debut though.

“I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes. He only played 25 now, as a maximum, in the last three, four, five months,” Slot told reporters, as quoted by This is Anfield.

“I don’t think he played any friendly for Juve as well.

“But he’s able to start, in our opinion, and if he will, let’s see. There are many options that we have, but he’s able to start in our opinion.

“But I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes at the level we are playing tomorrow against a strong West Ham team.”

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota among other options

Among Slot’s options to replace Chiesa in-game will be Luis Diaz, and of course, Mo Salah. The pair, who are both in scintillating form, are likely to be rested against the Hammers but could be introduced later on if needed.

Diogo Jota is also an option to play on the wing after Darwin Nunez opened his account for the season against Bournemouth.

Liverpool and West Ham’s tie will kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and is due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.