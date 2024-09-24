Aston Villa could be lining up move to sign €28m Liverpool man

(Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

With Aston Villa improving all the time under Unai Emery’s direction, it’s important that the Midlands-based side keep riding that crest of a wave.

Their first Champions League (European Cup) campaign since 1983 started with a bang as Villa took Young Boys apart in Bern, and their next assignment in the competition sees them paired with German giants, Bayern Munich, whom they beat in the 1982 final courtesy of Peter Withe’s goal.

Though they won’t be signing any other players until January, if they can negotiate the early stages of the premier European competition whilst also keeping competitive in the Premier League, then they’re clearly going to need reinforcements for the latter stages of the season.

According to Football Insider, €28m-rated (transfermarkt) Liverpool defender, Joe Gomez, is of interest to the Villains.

Arne Slot clearly prefers a centre-back pairing of Konate and van Dijk, and at 27 years of age, Gomez really needs to be thinking about the next stage of his career.

Newcastle are also interested according to Football Insider, but they don’t have European football to offer the player.

