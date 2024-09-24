Awful West Ham start has seen David Moyes nemesis under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

For West Ham supporters, the summer transfer window was a revelation.

Tim Steidten was amongst the busiest club directors in the close season as he brought on board the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and others.

After another reasonable season under David Moyes, the Hammers were primed and ready for a brilliant start to the 2024/25 season.

However, things haven’t got anywhere close to going to plan.

Steidten’s head on the block at West Ham

After just five games of the new campaign the Irons are way down in 14th position, having won only one match thus far.

Further, they’ve lost their first three home games of a league season for the first time in their history under Julen Lopetegui.

Clearly, the manager has to shoulder much of the blame for that, but according to Football Insider, Steidten’s head is also on the block.

Having won a power battle at the club with Moyes, the pressure was always going to be on the German, and the question now is what happens next.

As technical director, Steidten is working in sync with Lopetegui and is arguably as culpable if the right players aren’t coming through the door.

If it’s the Spaniard that has requested those players, then the pendulum swings back to him as there has to be a question mark as to why he isn’t playing some of them, is moving others to positions on the pitch that aren’t where they can be most effective etc.

West Ham have long been the sleeping giants of London football but after such an incredible window it really did seem that the club were finally going to be on the up.

If things aren’t turned around quickly, it might not only be Lopetegui that’s getting the old heave-ho.

