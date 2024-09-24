Enzo Maresca (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been told that they should have signed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer as he is a “fabulous” talent who will surely go on to play for a top club before too long.

That’s the view of former Blues man Pat Nevin, who has made it clear that he’s a huge fan of Branthwaite, and that he thinks it might have been a mistake to go for yet another attacking player in the form of Jadon Sancho instead of focusing a bit more investment on new additions at the back.

Branthwaite looks destined for the very top and it makes sense that Nevin has identified the England international as someone who could have been an upgrade on a number of Chelsea’s current centre-back options.

Chelsea have spent a lot of money on the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in recent times, but they haven’t really delivered so far, while Levi Colwill has also taken some time to show his best form at Stamford Bridge.

Branthwaite transfer: Chelsea should’ve signed Everton defender, says Nevin

“Everyone was talking about Manchester United being interested but if I was Chelsea I would have chased Jarrad Branthwaite rather than Sancho or (Pedro) Neto,” Nevin told bettingexpert.com, as quoted by the Metro.

“Do without the creativity to allow Chelsea to take care of the centre-back position for a decade.

“Of players his age, in that position there’s been very few I’ve seen that good. Remember centre-backs take a long time to cook. They’re not normally cooked until they’re 24, 25, 26. He’s ready, at the top level and looking the best player.”

He added: “If he goes, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the biggest clubs in Europe are in there. He can play for Barcelona.

“If they came in, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid. He’s fabulous on the ball, he’s growing quickly with confidence.”