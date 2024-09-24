Video: Chelsea fans will love summer signing’s world-class assist for Nkunku goal

Chelsea took an early lead in their EFL Cup clash against Barrow at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a Christopher Nkunku goal but it was Joao Felix who was the real star of the show.

Enzo Maresca named a heavily rotated squad for the clash with the League Two team and the Blues entered the tie as heavy favourites.

That was reaffirmed after just eight minutes when Nkunku opened the scoring in the match.

The French forward latched onto a world-class lobbed pass from Joao Felix and gave the London club the lead with a tidy volley past the Barrow goalkeeper.

The Portuguese star’s pass was an incredible piece of skill as the Chelsea summer signing looks to impress his manager on Tuesday night.

Video: Joao Felix produces world-class assist for Chelsea opener

The assist ? The finish ? Chelsea take the lead against Barrow and what a goal this is! ? pic.twitter.com/p7Q74jrG88 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2024

NKUNKU GOALLLLL WHAT AN ASSIST FROM JOAO FELIX ? pic.twitter.com/dmVqLXGQ3N — Janty (@CFC_Janty) September 24, 2024

Pictures by Sky Sports and Viaplay.