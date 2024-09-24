Chelsea inform trio what they must do to salvage their futures at the club

Enzo Maresca (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly informed the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Christopher Nkunku that they will have to fight for their future at the club.

The three players have not been able to live up to the expectations since their big money moves to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are prepared to sanction their departures if they fail to turn things around.

According to a report from TBR, the three players have reacted well to the ultimatum from the club and they are ready to fight for their futures at Stamford Bridge. The club hierarchy is reportedly pleased with the reaction from the players and it remains to be seen whether they can win over the trust of manager Enzo Maresca.

There is no doubt that all three players have the quality to succeed at Chelsea and they could be important first-team players for the club.

Can the Chelsea trio get back to their best?

Mudryk was highly rated across Europe before his move to Chelsea and he was on the radar of London rivals Arsenal as well. He has struggled to hit top form since the move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can regain his sharpness.

Meanwhile, Madueke was regarded as one of the finest young attacking prospects in European football during his time in the Eredivisie. It remains to be seen whether he can regain that form in the coming weeks. He will need ample opportunities to succeed at Chelsea and the Blues will need to be patient with him.

Nkunku was a proven performer in the Bundesliga before he moved to the Premier League. There is no doubt that he has the attributes to develop into a top-class attacker for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if he can get back to his best once again.

