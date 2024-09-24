Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Chelsea have not given up on signing Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old was at the centre of the summer’s most intriguing transfer saga.

Despite Napoli listening to offers for the Nigerian, long-time admirers Chelsea failed to reach an agreement. There was also strong interest in the forward from Al-Ahli before the Saudi side agreed to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Forced to continue in Naples after the Serie A and Premier League windows closed, Osimhen’s only option was to accept a loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray — a scenario, which, to many fans’ surprise, actually materialised.

Now in Turkey, the 25-year-old, who has already registered two assists in his first two appearances, appears to be loving life.

Chelsea not giving up on Victor Osimhen as Juventus join race

However, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s interest remains. The Blues have opened fresh talks with the forward’s camp over the possibility of striking a January deal.

Despite Osimhen falling out with Napoli and manager Antonio Conte, his proposed permanent exit will still take a lot of working out. Especially after Juventus have also registered their interest.

The Turin giants are one of Napoli’s biggest rivals so Chelsea may feel they’re still best placed to land the in-demand African.

The length of time it is taking the Blues to finalise an agreement could be proving bothersome for Osimhen though — after such a turbulent summer with much uncertainty, it would be fair to assume the striker just wants to focus on this season before deciding his future again.