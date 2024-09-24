Chelsea begin fresh talks over possibility of signing 25-year-old striker in January

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Chelsea have not given up on signing Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old was at the centre of the summer’s most intriguing transfer saga.

Despite Napoli listening to offers for the Nigerian, long-time admirers Chelsea failed to reach an agreement. There was also strong interest in the forward from Al-Ahli before the Saudi side agreed to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Forced to continue in Naples after the Serie A and Premier League windows closed, Osimhen’s only option was to accept a loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray — a scenario, which, to many fans’ surprise, actually materialised.

Now in Turkey, the 25-year-old, who has already registered two assists in his first two appearances, appears to be loving life.

Chelsea not giving up on Victor Osimhen as Juventus join race

However, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s interest remains. The Blues have opened fresh talks with the forward’s camp over the possibility of striking a January deal.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images.

Despite Osimhen falling out with Napoli and manager Antonio Conte, his proposed permanent exit will still take a lot of working out. Especially after Juventus have also registered their interest.

More Stories / Latest News
Ian Wright has high hopes from Chelsea star who is shining this season
Arne Slot says 26-year-old Liverpool star is ready to start against West Ham
Man United retain interest in highly-rated forward with 18 goals last season

The Turin giants are one of Napoli’s biggest rivals so Chelsea may feel they’re still best placed to land the in-demand African.

The length of time it is taking the Blues to finalise an agreement could be proving bothersome for Osimhen though — after such a turbulent summer with much uncertainty, it would be fair to assume the striker just wants to focus on this season before deciding his future again.

More Stories Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.