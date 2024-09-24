Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, even if it’s expected to be difficult to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

The Canada international is one of the top left-backs in world football and his situation is a worrying one for Bayern as he’s just a few months away now from the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

According to Give Me Sport, Man Utd are one of the clubs looking at Davies as they’d like to sign a new left-back, with others like Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez also on their radar, though when it comes to Davies, Real Madrid are seen as the clear favoured destination for the 23-year-old.

If the Red Devils could pull off a repeat of what they managed with Leny Yoro this summer, then that would be more great business for the club, but Davies has been so strongly linked with Real Madrid for so long now, one imagines they must have a clear upper-hand in this race, even if the world of the football transfer market is unpredictable and can change quickly.

Davies transfer: Man United need a top class left-back

Davies might not be the most realistic target for United, but at the same time it’s easy to see why he’s on their radar as he would be such a clear upgrade on the injury-prone and inconsistent Luke Shaw.

Someone like Kerkez would also surely be worth looking at, and MUFC will probably also have a few other names on their radar.

Real Madrid have done well to snap up free agents in recent times, with Kylian Mbappe perhaps the best example of that, while Antonio Rudiger also proved an astute piece of business.