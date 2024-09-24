Prospective new Everton owners planning controversial decision that’ll surprise fans

Sean Dyche (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

They’ve not yet taken over Everton Football Club, but it appears that the Friedkin Group are already set on making a decision that could see supporters raising their eyebrows.

An announcement has been made that the group have agreed a takeover with Farhad Moshiri, however, it still needs to be approved by the Premier League and go through the necessary regulatory processes being being rubber stamped.

New Everton owners preparing to hire Southgate

It’s clear that things will need to change at the club, given that they’ve been flirting with relegation for a while now, though that’s as much about personnel changes on the pitch as anything else.

A brand new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock is due to be the club’s new home from next season, and to that end, the Toffees need to ensure they’re still a Premier League outfit.

Dan Friedkin, according to Give Me Sport, wants to therefore bring in Gareth Southgate to replace Sean Dyche, a manager who has put his heart and soul into the job and kept the club afloat in the top flight against the odds.

To dispense with Dyche’s services as a statement move upon taking over would surely surprise supporters who will recognise how well the 53-year-old has done during his stint in the dugout.

With the right financial input, there’s no telling how far Dyche could take the club, and he deserves that at least.

Football being as it is, however, means that there’s likely to be no sentiment from the new owners.

Immediacy of results and level of performances appears to be the order of the day in the modern game, and were Southgate to be given the nod, then he too will be under the severest scrutiny from the get go.

