Sergio Romero of Boca Juniors argues with Referee Nicolas Ramirez after the Liga Profesional 2024 match between Boca Juniors and River Plate at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on September 21, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been suspended by Boca Juniors following a shocking altercation with a supporter after Saturday’s loss to River Plate.

A 20th-minute strike by former West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini was enough to decide the Superclasico tie between these two arch-rivals.

The result has lifted River Plate to sixth in the Argentine Primera Liga table after 15 games. However, fellow big guns Boca find themselves languishing in 11th place after losing back-to-back games.

A home defeat to your fiercest rivals is never easy to stomach but Boca fans took the loss particularly poorly, making their feelings known to the players as the temperature was increased following the late sending off of Cristian Lema.

It appears one fan may have taken his verbal abuse too far, with Romero re-emerging from the tunnel to confront the man in question as the players were leaving the field. Objects were also thrown at Romero as he once again tried to head down the tunnel.

Boca Juniors management suspended Sergio Romero for two matches and also fined him due to the incident with the fans after the Clasico against River.

They also informed that the three fans were identified and legal procedures will be taken against them.pic.twitter.com/2zd3BDdbsR — BabaGol (@BabaGol_) September 24, 2024

A Boca Juniors statement has confirmed that Romero has been suspended for the club’s next two matches, while legal proceedings have been started against three supporters.

“The decision has been made that our player Sergio Romero will not be called up for the next two matches we have to play (against Club Atlético Belgrano de Cordoba and Asociacion Atletica Argentinos Juniors),” the statement read (via Goal).

“We also want to let you know that the three supporters who caused the aforementioned incident have been identified and that the corresponding measures will be applied to them.

“Our Club must be a big family, made up of fans, players, employees and directors. Therefore, we all owe each other mutual respect at all times and be united for the good of the Club, enjoying sport and the competitions in which Boca participates, encouraging and participating together, in peace and harmony.”

Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper Romero speaks out following fan altercation

Romero has released a statement of his own apologising for his conduct and claiming he ‘lost his mind’, while insisting supporters have ‘the right to express themselves’.

“I want to offer my apologies to the Boca fans for the situation at the end,” the 96-time Argentina international said.

“When the guy was swearing at me, I lost my mind. None of us go out to play a game to lose it, we wanted to win it as much as they did and it didn’t happen. I couldn’t think at that moment, I lost my mind. I apologise to the Boca fan, I was wrong with my reaction, I should have let it go and left. They have the right to express themselves.”

Top photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images